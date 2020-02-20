Home Siouxsie and the Banshees
Siouxsie and the Banshees
WATCH THIS! Chainska Brassika video for bouncing sake tune with actor Frank Harper
Chainska Brassika, the dynamic 8 piece ska-reggae band from south east London have teamed up with actor, film producer and ska reggae fan Frank Harper (Lock, Stock and
Jon Hassell: Vernal Equinox – album review
Jon Hassell Vernal Equinox Released March 20, 2020 on Ndeya Records Vinyl/CD/Download/Stream At the same time punk rock...
Underneath The Stars Festival – 31 July to 2 August 2020
Underneath the Stars 2020, the seventh iteration of this wonderfully intimate three day festival...
New proposed musician visa permit law to perform in U.K. is ‘draconian’ says LTW
This proposed new temporary work visa for European musicians coming to perform in the U.K. is an appalling restriction of musician rights
Massive Attack announce special Japanese Mezzanine dates
Last year's tour where they played the album was brilliant, brooding and baffling in every great way possible. The band have announced two shows in Tokyo put on by the legendary Somewhere festival people.