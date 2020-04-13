It’s getting tense out on the streets. Living in the centre of Manchester I’ve seen a mixture of empty streets, some careful people social distancing, plenty of groups of covidiots partying and a couple of mugging gangs on bikes taking advantage of the stretched resources and empty spaces.

The singer from the upcoming Manchester band King No-One was sat in a square in Ancoats on his own in his one hour fresh air break from lockdown and was attacked by three lads with a crowbar who stole his laptop. The laptop contained 2000 songs and ideas and the skint musician ended up in hospital.

A supporter of the band has put up a crowd fund to buy a new laptop for him and the appeal is being well supported. Please donate here.