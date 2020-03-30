Retrophonica – Aetheric Transmissions is a charity compilation released by Wormhole World and curated by John from Sound Effects Of Death And Horror (SEODAH). It features 13 artists who have joined together to celebrate the work of Delia Derbyshire, Wendy Carlos and other electronic pioneers.

Each artist has created a track using 60/70’s sounds as a starting point. They include classical pieces and original works in a wide variety of styles and sounds. Retrophonica will be released as a limited edition cd and digital download on Friday 15 May 2020.

All profits from the release will go to support Delia Derbyshire Day, a charity with the objectives of advancing the education of the public in music technology and the history and art of British electronic music via the archive and works of Delia Derbyshire. The charity’s objectives are:

1. To advance the education of the public in music technology

and the history of British electronic music via the archive and works of Delia Derbyshire.

2. To advance the art of British electronic music via the archive and works of Delia Derbyshire.

DD Day offers public events and participatory activities in Greater Manchester, with national touring events and a developing education programme. So far, DD Day has commissioned artists based in NW England to respond to the fascinating archive of the late great Delia Derbyshire, producing new music and art that in turn inspires others.

Pre-orders will open on Friday 10 April when lead track by Elizabeth Joan Kelly will be launched.

Track listing and artists

1 Like Clockwork – Roberta Fidora

2 Deep Thought – Sick Robot

3 Metro Musix – Elizabeth Joan Kelly

4 Pachelbel’s Canon Lies Broken On The Ground – Rupert Lally

5 Le Sacre du Printemps – Danse Sacrale Petridisch

6 Deo Gratias – Alan Morse Davies

7 Leisure Time – The Central Office Of Information

8 Lover’s Wine – Flying Pyjamas

9 Let Ur Charm Inundate All – The Home Current

10 Toccata in D Minor – St James Infirmary

11 Within Dreams – mzungu

12 Soave Maria – Newlands

13 The Menace Of Terror – Sound Effects Of Death And Horror

The Delia Derbyshire Day website is here: deliaderbyshireday.com. Follow on Twitter as @DeliaDDay and Liked on Facebook.

