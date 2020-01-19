Win tickets for the Scotland Calling Festival 2020

Its cold, its wet, its January, arguably the dullest month of the year; so in an effort to cheer you up we have teamed up with promoters Gigbox to offer you a PAIR of tickets for the forthcoming Scotland Calling Festival.

Scotland Calling 2020

Saturday 25th April

O2 Academy, 121 Eglington Street

Glasgow, G5 9NT

However, why pay for a ticket when you could win a pair to see this lot??

Cockney Rejects, The Dickies, Steve Ignorant (Full band playing Crass Songs), UK Subs, Anti-Nowhere League, Subhumans, Argy Bargy, Gimp Fist, Dirt Box Disco, The Derellas, & 4 Past Midnight

To get your hands on the tickets all you have to do is answer this simple question:

Way back in 1977, Glasgow City Council were a bit wary of punk rock gigs, they famously cancelled the Sex Pistols scheduled appearance at The Apollo. However members of the Council did attend another gig at The City Halls in Candleriggs (a local authority hall) on Wednesday, June 22 to ‘assess’ a punk event; two stage invasions occurred during the gig, whilst a band member acknowledged the watching council delegation by telling them that if they didn’t like it “they could just fuck off.”

As a result the City Council effectively banned any punk events in the city area.

Q. Which band failed to impress the council?

To enter you MUST email your answer using the subject line Scotland (if you don’t our hi-tech team will direct it straight to the bin), along with your full name and address inc a real email to: shop(at)louderthanwar(dot)com

We need a real email as that is how we notify the winner.

Terms & Conditions:

Tickets are provided by Gigbox Ltd

Competition entries are limited to one per person; multiple entries will be disqualified.

You must provide a full name, valid email and postal address (Winners notified by email, tickets will be sent to postal address)

No cash alternative is offered

No travel, accommodation, food, drink etc expenses are provided.

Competition closes 2100hrs Sunday 26th January 2020

More information about Scotland Calling tickets

Age restrictions: STANDING 14S AND OVER / UNDER 16S MUST BE WITH AN ADULT UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED FOR A SPECIFIC EVENT

In light of recent forgeries, please note we will only accept photographic Driving Licenses (full and provisional) and passports as proof of age.

Standing 14s and over.

Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult over 16 and seated on the balcony.

Under 25s require photo drivers license or passport to purchase/consume alcohol.