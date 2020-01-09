Following the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three, and with over 100,000 visitors attending both the LA and NYC conventions in 2019, RuPaul’s DragCon is set to sashay across the pond for the first time ever later this month.

DragCon is known for being the ‘World’s Largest Celebration of Drag Culture’ and DragCon UK promises to be no different. Mark your calendars for a weekend full of art, drag and all things pop culture, as RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, the Brit Crew and all the Queens we know and love, death drop to centre stage at Olympia London on 18th and 19th January 2020.

Featuring the Queens from the smash-hit show, join the entire cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – including the newly crowned winner The Vivienne and runners-ups Divina De Campo and Baga Chipz – alongside US stars such as Bob the Drag Queen, Bianca Del Rio, Monet X Change, Trinity “The Tuck”, plus celebrity fans including Scarlett Moffatt, Stephen Bailey and Danny Franzese.