Following the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three, and with over 100,000 visitors attending both the LA and NYC conventions in 2019, RuPaul’s DragCon is set to sashay across the pond for the first time ever later this month.
DragCon is known for being the ‘World’s Largest Celebration of Drag Culture’ and DragCon UK promises to be no different. Mark your calendars for a weekend full of art, drag and all things pop culture, as RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, the Brit Crew and all the Queens we know and love, death drop to centre stage at Olympia London on 18th and 19th January 2020.
Featuring the Queens from the smash-hit show, join the entire cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – including the newly crowned winner The Vivienne and runners-ups Divina De Campo and Baga Chipz – alongside US stars such as Bob the Drag Queen, Bianca Del Rio, Monet X Change, Trinity “The Tuck”, plus celebrity fans including Scarlett Moffatt, Stephen Bailey and Danny Franzese.
The two-day convention also promises to bring queer pop culture, activism and art to the forefront, with pop-ups from some of the world’s leading LGBTQ+ fashion and makeup brands. If you’re interested in learning more about drag culture, there are a range of panel discussions on offer with your favourite queens and celebs – with topics ranging from the history of drag, LGBTQ+ rights, fashion, make-up and more. The main stage will also feature show-stopping performances from special guests, and you’ll be able to unleash your inner Queen and participate in one of the contests.
If all of this wasn’t enough, RuPaul himself will be DJ’ing live on the Main Stage for two hours on both Saturday and Sunday!
RuPaul’s DragCon UK takes place at London Olympia, Hammersmith Rd, Hammersmith, London W14 8UX on 18th and 19th January 2020.
Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via uk.rupaulsdragcon.com
Join the conversation on RuPaul’s DragCon socials: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Queens announced so far:-
- The Vivienne (Drag Race UK Season 1 winner)
- Alexis Mateo
- Asia O’Hara
- Baga Chipz
- Bianca Del Rio (Season 6 winner) (Sunday only)
- Blair St Clair
- Blu Hydrangea
- Bob the Drag Queen (Season 8 winner)
- Charlie Hides
- Cheryl Hole
- Crystal
- Derrick Barry
- Divina de Campo
- Gothy Kendoll
- India Ferrah