Invada Records’ Redg Weeks presents his annual top 30 list of albums he has loved this year. As usual, the list is eclectic with plenty of titles worthy of your time and investigation (Redg has kindly put together a Spotify playlist for you to listen to which you can find at the bottom of the piece)…over too you Redg…

1 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds : Ghosteen

2 Drab Majesty : Modern Mirror

3 Monos Original Music by Mica Levi

4 Waves Original Music by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

5 Luce Original Music by Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow

6 Dark Original Music by Ben Frost

7 Division Of Mind : S/T

8 Joker Original Music by Hildur Guðnadóttir

9 Bait Original Music by Mark Jenkin

10 Buried Dreams : 9 Reasons Not To Live

11 Midsommar Original Music by Bobby Krlic

12 All About Eve Original Music by PJ Harvey

13 Out Of Blue Original Music by Clint Mansell

14 Sleaford Mods : Eton Alive

15 Body Of Light : Time To Kill

16 Stranger Things 3 Original Music by Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

17 Butterfly Original Music by Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

18 Hangman : One By One

19 Swans : Leaving Meaning

20 Tool : Fear Inoculum

21 Watchmen Original Music by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

22 Chernobyl Original Music by Hildur Guðnadóttir

23 Victrola : Born From The Water Demos 83-85

24 Bird Box Original Music by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

25 Sunn O))) : Life Metal

26 Pentagram Home Video : Who’s Here, I’m Here, You’re Here

27 Enforced : At The Walls

28 I Lost My Body Original Music by Dan Levy

29 Downfall : Dead To Me

30 Too Old To Die Young Original Music by Cliff Martinez

For more information about Invada visit their website They’re also on Facebook and tweet as @invadauk. Redg himself can be found on Twitter as @redgweeks All words by Redg Weeks & Simon Tucker.