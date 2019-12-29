Invada Records’ Redg Weeks presents his annual top 30 list of albums he has loved this year. As usual, the list is eclectic with plenty of titles worthy of your time and investigation (Redg has kindly put together a Spotify playlist for you to listen to which you can find at the bottom of the piece)…over too you Redg…
1 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds : Ghosteen
2 Drab Majesty : Modern Mirror
3 Monos Original Music by Mica Levi
4 Waves Original Music by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
5 Luce Original Music by Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow
6 Dark Original Music by Ben Frost
7 Division Of Mind : S/T
8 Joker Original Music by Hildur Guðnadóttir
9 Bait Original Music by Mark Jenkin
10 Buried Dreams : 9 Reasons Not To Live
11 Midsommar Original Music by Bobby Krlic
12 All About Eve Original Music by PJ Harvey
13 Out Of Blue Original Music by Clint Mansell
14 Sleaford Mods : Eton Alive
15 Body Of Light : Time To Kill
16 Stranger Things 3 Original Music by Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
17 Butterfly Original Music by Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
18 Hangman : One By One
19 Swans : Leaving Meaning
20 Tool : Fear Inoculum
21 Watchmen Original Music by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
22 Chernobyl Original Music by Hildur Guðnadóttir
23 Victrola : Born From The Water Demos 83-85
24 Bird Box Original Music by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
25 Sunn O))) : Life Metal
26 Pentagram Home Video : Who’s Here, I’m Here, You’re Here
27 Enforced : At The Walls
28 I Lost My Body Original Music by Dan Levy
29 Downfall : Dead To Me
30 Too Old To Die Young Original Music by Cliff Martinez
All words by Redg Weeks & Simon Tucker.