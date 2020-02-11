Reading/Leeds has announced it’s full bill for its annual rites of passage shebang. Looks like their strongest bill for years as well. If its a barometer of the state of indie nation then it’s a strong one. Grime makes a stronger showing with the fab Slowthai also on the bill, there is plenty of indie, some and dance and the fast rising new guitar noise of IDLES and Fontaines DC are represented (we thought Fontaines would be higher on the bill though) . The return of Rage will be a perfect closer…

