Till Lindemann is rumoured to have corona virus.

Following a concert in Moscow, Till Lindemann (57) complained of possible pneumonia and high fever, he was immediately taken to the hospital by an emergency doctor

It is said that the Rammstein front man was even at risk of death, as reported by the BILD newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the Rammstein singer is now being quarantined in an intensive care unit in a Berlin hospital.

However, he is supposed to be showing signs of recovery.