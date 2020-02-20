LTW says

‘This proposed new temporary work visa for European musicians coming to perform in the U.K. is an appalling restriction of musician rights. It’s unworkable, expensive and draconian and will be reciprocated for U.K. musicians trying to perform in Europe. We demand a better system before we lose our right to work and as a nation further lose valuable culture. ‘

I’m now on the board of musicians organisation Featured Artists Coalition (Official) to fight these things. Musicians join now!

https://www.gov.uk/tier-5-temporary-worker-creative-and-sporting-visa?fbclid=IwAR1nd-JBQtpnMGkmVvgDJ8LrfEJcHht3wRdJD4ieEgQkOA6NkLMj67lIs28