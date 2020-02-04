CIRQUE DU SOLEIL’S FIRST ACROBATIC ICE SPECTACULAR
Cirque du Soleil’s new show Crystal takes this ground-breaking company in yet another new direction combining their trademark circus artistry with ice skating.
This is the company’s 42nd major production since their debut in 1984, and this time they take audiences on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where world class skaters and acrobats will combine to entertain arena audiences around the UK.
The 43 cast members will tell the story of Crystal who feels misunderstood and out of sync with her environment. To escape that reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world.
This show for all ages then glides into a world springing into colourful life with state of the art visual projections and features an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil.
“This magical show invites audiences to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs into colourful life with astonishing visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil. Featuring a multitude of ice skating styles from extreme and freelance to figure skating, audiences journey into the wonderful world of Crystal in a unique show that’s set to capture imaginations across the UK for the very first time.”
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ‘CRYSTAL’ UK ARENA TOUR
6 March Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 8pm
7 March Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 4pm and 8pm
8 March Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 1pm
11 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 8pm
12 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 8pm
13 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 8pm
14 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 4pm and 8pm
15 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 1pm
19 March Aberdeen P&J Live 8pm
20 March Aberdeen P&J Live 8pm
21 March Aberdeen P&J Live 4pm and 8pm
22 March Aberdeen P&J Live 1pm
25 March Belfast SSE Arena 8pm
26 March Belfast SSE Arena 8pm
27 March Belfast SSE Arena 8pm
28 March Belfast SSE Arena 4pm and 8pm
29 March Belfast SSE Arena 1pm
01 April Manchester Manchester Arena 8pm
02 April Manchester Manchester Arena 8pm
03 April Manchester Manchester Arena 8pm
04 April Manchester Manchester Arena 4pm and 8pm
05 April Manchester Manchester Arena 1pm
08 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8pm
09 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8pm
10 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8pm
11 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 4pm and 8pm
12 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 1pm
15 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8pm
16 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8pm
17 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8pm
18 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 4pm and 8pm
19 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 1pm
