CIRQUE DU SOLEIL’S FIRST ACROBATIC ICE SPECTACULAR

Cirque du Soleil’s new show Crystal takes this ground-breaking company in yet another new direction combining their trademark circus artistry with ice skating.

This is the company’s 42nd major production since their debut in 1984, and this time they take audiences on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where world class skaters and acrobats will combine to entertain arena audiences around the UK.

The 43 cast members will tell the story of Crystal who feels misunderstood and out of sync with her environment. To escape that reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world.

This show for all ages then glides into a world springing into colourful life with state of the art visual projections and features an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil.

This magical show invites audiences to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs into colourful life with astonishing visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil. Featuring a multitude of ice skating styles from extreme and freelance to figure skating, audiences journey into the wonderful world of Crystal in a unique show that's set to capture imaginations across the UK for the very first time.

Cirque Du Soleil is a Live Nation presentation. General tickets for all UK arena shows are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal or www.livenation.co.uk.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ‘CRYSTAL’ UK ARENA TOUR

6 March Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 8pm

7 March Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 4pm and 8pm

8 March Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 1pm

11 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 8pm

12 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 8pm

13 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 8pm

14 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 4pm and 8pm

15 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 1pm

19 March Aberdeen P&J Live 8pm

20 March Aberdeen P&J Live 8pm

21 March Aberdeen P&J Live 4pm and 8pm

22 March Aberdeen P&J Live 1pm

25 March Belfast SSE Arena 8pm

26 March Belfast SSE Arena 8pm

27 March Belfast SSE Arena 8pm

28 March Belfast SSE Arena 4pm and 8pm

29 March Belfast SSE Arena 1pm

01 April Manchester Manchester Arena 8pm

02 April Manchester Manchester Arena 8pm

03 April Manchester Manchester Arena 8pm

04 April Manchester Manchester Arena 4pm and 8pm

05 April Manchester Manchester Arena 1pm

08 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8pm

09 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8pm

10 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8pm

11 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 4pm and 8pm

12 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 1pm

15 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8pm

16 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8pm

17 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8pm

18 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 4pm and 8pm

19 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 1pm

Photos by Matt Beard Photography

Preview by Paul Clarke, you can see my author profile here.