Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque Du Soleil CIRQUE DU SOLEIL’S FIRST ACROBATIC ICE SPECTACULAR

Cirque du Soleil’s new show Crystal takes this ground-breaking company in yet another new direction combining their trademark circus artistry with ice skating.

This is the company’s 42nd major production since their debut in 1984, and this time they take audiences on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where world class skaters and acrobats will combine to entertain arena audiences around the UK.

The 43 cast members will tell the story of Crystal who feels misunderstood and out of sync with her environment. To escape that reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world.

This show for all ages then glides into a world springing into colourful life with state of the art visual projections and features an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil.

“This magical show invites audiences to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs into colourful life with astonishing visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil. Featuring a multitude of ice skating styles from extreme and freelance to figure skating, audiences journey into the wonderful world of Crystal in a unique show that’s set to capture imaginations across the UK for the very first time.”

Cirque Du Soleil is a Live Nation presentation. General tickets for all UK arena shows are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal or www.livenation.co.uk.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ‘CRYSTAL’ UK ARENA TOUR

6 March           Sheffield          Fly DSA Arena                 8pm
7 March           Sheffield          Fly DSA Arena                 4pm and 8pm
8 March           Sheffield          Fly DSA Arena                 1pm
11 March         Glasgow          Braehead Arena                8pm
12 March         Glasgow          Braehead Arena                8pm
13 March         Glasgow          Braehead Arena                8pm
14 March         Glasgow          Braehead Arena                4pm and 8pm
15 March         Glasgow          Braehead Arena                1pm
19 March         Aberdeen        P&J Live                           8pm
20 March         Aberdeen        P&J Live                           8pm
21 March         Aberdeen        P&J Live                          4pm and 8pm
22 March         Aberdeen        P&J Live                          1pm
25 March         Belfast             SSE Arena                       8pm
26 March         Belfast             SSE Arena                       8pm
27 March         Belfast             SSE Arena                        8pm
28 March         Belfast             SSE Arena                        4pm and 8pm
29 March         Belfast             SSE Arena                         1pm
01 April            Manchester     Manchester Arena                8pm
02 April            Manchester     Manchester Arena                8pm
03 April            Manchester     Manchester Arena                8pm
04 April            Manchester     Manchester Arena                4pm and 8pm
05 April            Manchester     Manchester Arena                1pm
08 April            Birmingham    Resorts World Arena             8pm
09 April            Birmingham    Resorts World Arena             8pm
10 April            Birmingham    Resorts World Arena            8pm
11 April            Birmingham    Resorts World Arena            4pm and 8pm
12 April            Birmingham    Resorts World Arena            1pm
15 April            Nottingham     Motorpoint Arena                8pm
16 April            Nottingham     Motorpoint Arena                8pm
17 April            Nottingham     Motorpoint Arena                8pm
18 April            Nottingham     Motorpoint Arena                4pm and 8pm
19 April            Nottingham     Motorpoint Arena                1pm

You can follow Cirque du Soliel on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil, please go to www.cirquedusoleil.com</strong>

Photos by Matt Beard Photography

Preview by Paul Clarke, you can see my author profile here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here