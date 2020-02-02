Home News popular Iranian rapper known as Amir Tataloo has been detained in Turkey...Newspopular Iranian rapper known as Amir Tataloo has been detained in Turkey and faces deportation to IranBy louderthanwar - February 2, 20200c. The outspoken vegan rapper needs your support. Please sign the petition: http://chng.it/XS8ctS8QyGRelated RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BandsGreat DIY Documentary by ‘Local Punks’ featuring Big Joanie, Arturo from the Lurkers, Rats Nest, Sinful Maggie, The Babes… BlogsJohn Grant : Roundhouse, London – live review Album ReviewsVEiiLA: The Nation Of One – album reviewLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. STAY CONNECTED38,928FansLike35,765FollowersFollowLIVEJohn Grant : Roundhouse, London – live review February 2, 20200 John Grant Roundhouse, London 29th January 2020 John Grant performed a stripped-down set at The Camden Roundhouse in North London.... Read moreINTERVIEWSGreat DIY Documentary by ‘Local Punks’ featuring Big Joanie, Arturo from the Lurkers, Rats Nest, Sinful Maggie, The Babes… February 2, 20200 Great DIY Documentary by 'Local Punks UK' featuring Big Joanie, The Lurkers, Rats Nest, Sinful Maggie, The... Read moreNEWSpopular Iranian rapper known as Amir Tataloo has been detained in Turkey and faces deportation to Iran February 2, 20200 A popular Iranian rapper known as Amir Tataloo has been detained in Turkey. He faces deportation back to Iran. Iran put out a red notice with Interpol for the rapper's arrest after he began criticizing the government Read moreMEDIAAn Unconscious Coupling: Rocketman and Joker – The Double Life of Film January 14, 20202 What can box-office hits tell us about the human condition? In the light of their success, Lee Ashworth... Read moreFESTIVALSLive At Leeds confirms huge second wave of artists for 2020 – festival news January 31, 20200 Preview for metropolitan music festival, Live at Leeds. Read more