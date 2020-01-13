Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs announce new album ‘Viscerals’

Louder Than War favourite noise makers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have today been kicking up a racket!

Not only have they announced the forthcoming album ‘Viscerals’, but earlier this morning Mary Anne Hobbs played the first single, “Reducer” on her 6Music (Playback) show and the band are in session tonight with Marc Riley from 7pm this evening.

“This is the first taste of our new album Viscerals” announce the band. “It’s called Reducer and it has a very strong flavour. It’s one of the songs that came together quickest during the writing process. It’s immediate and unruly and has that cathartic edge we seek out from the music we make together. It’s going to be a hell of a lot of fun to play live. Let’s rock.”

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs ‘Reducer’

This album is their most far-reaching album yet, its ability to get down to the nitty-gritty of the human condition is implicit from its title outwards. “Viscerals is a reflection of many things I guess” says guitarist Sam Grant, whose Blank Studios was the venue in question for the band (whose rogues gallery is completed by bassist John-Michael Hedley and drummer Christopher Morley). “It’s the internal; it’s our health and physicality; it’s bodily and unseen; it’s essence that forgoes intellect; and it’s not a real word!”

“At times it feels like we’re on a playground roundabout and there’s a fanatical group of people pushing it to turn faster” reckons Baty. “Then when it’s at peak speed they all jump on too and for just a few minutes we all feel liberated, together.”

The album is set for release via Rocket Recordings on the 3rd April 2010, the album will be released on limited vinyl, CD and DL editions; the vinyl is decribed as ‘exposed entrails’ splatter!

Ltd edition Viscerals LPs/CDs/Tshirt bundles and gig tickets can be bought from Pigsx7:

To accompany the release the band are heading out on tour, including 3 dates in the USA:

January 27 – Independent, Sunderland

March 13 – St Vitus, Brooklyn

March 15 – Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles

March 16-20 – SXSW, Austin

April 03 – Star and Shadow Cinema, Newcastle upon Tyne

April 04 – Star and Shadow Cinema, Newcastle upon Tyne

April 16 – Gorilla – Manchester

April 17 – The Mill – Birmingham

April 18 – Thekla – Bristol – SOLD OUT

April 24 – Stylus – Leeds

April 25 – St Luke’s – Glasgow

April 29 – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham

April 30 – Electric Ballroom – London

May 01 – Concorde 2 – Brighton

May 03 – Desertfest – Berlin

May 05 – AB Club – Brussels

May 06 – La Boule Noir – Paris

May 07 – Aeronef – Lille

May 08 – Paradiso – Amsterdam