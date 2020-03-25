More of this please…

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbot have announced they will play a free show for NHS staff working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo, who recently scored a number one album with Manchester Calling, are giving away 9,000 tickets for the show in Nottingham in October.

All NHS staff, including “doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners”, will be welcome.

Hospital staff “can never be thanked enough”, said Heaton in a statement.

Doesn’t matter whether you like the music or not – we want more big names to step up – Liam Gallagher has the right idea – just do it Noel.