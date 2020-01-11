The death of Neil Peart – thhe legendary drummer from Rush – has seen an outpouring of grief and respect for the great man.

Nicky Wire’s older brother, Patrick Jones (who has just releassed an album of his poerty with music and strings scored and recorded by LTW boss John Robb – more info here) has been a big fan of Rush for years. An influence that also affected the Manic Street Preachers.

Years ago he send a letter to the band after missing them at a UK show and never expected to get this great and touching reply from the late drummer.