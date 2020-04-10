Listen To This!

Nick Lowe & The Southsea Alternative Choir – (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding

Louder Than War wishes everyone a Happy Easter, at home – stay home, stay safe, take the strain off of the NHS – and listen to this! Which we chanced across on You-Tube.

Now there has been a lot of online music making using Facebook Live, Zoom, various free, accessible platforms and some of it has been, to be frank, a bit dodgy, OK, bloody awful …. but THIS is the exception. It’s fantastic in fact. Enjoy.

(Uploaded to Facebook 5 April 2020 – 14,000 views already – but deserves an even wider audience) What follows is taken wholesale, without permission but with love, from The Southsea Alternative Choir facebook page…

The Southsea Alternative Choir are joined remotely by two very special guests, Nick Lowe and his son Roy, for a rendition of his iconic song ‘Peace, Love & Understanding’, all filmed in self-isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Nick’s performed live with everyone from Keith Richards to Mavis Staples to Levon Helm. His songs have been sung by singers as diverse as Johnny Cash, Elvis Costello, and Diana Ross…but no matter how much ground his career has covered, Nick surely never expected to collaborate via seven other iPhones. So it goes…

Have a great Easter everyone, stay safe, stay positive and look after yourselves. If you’ve got the option of getting out in a garden, enjoy the gorgeous weather and throw a virtual sausage on the BBQ for us…and to those of you on the front line this weekend, we salute your efforts and hope a glorious summer embraces you on the other side.

As we’ve mentioned previously, we’re just trying to spread a little positivity in these difficult times the only way we really know how…and if we’re being totally honest, making these vids has been as much a welcome distraction for us, as we hope they are a few minutes of light relief for you.

So if you want more of these, feel free to leave a song request (on our Facebook ) share this one if you think it will make someone you know smile, and for a bit of fun, tag an artist who you think we should collaborate with next…

Peace, Love & Understanding -TSAC

And so say all of us at LTW.

The Southsea Alternative Choir You Tube Channel is here. Their facebook page is here

Nick Lowe website

Nicked, shared and adapted by Ged Babey for Louder Than War, after seeing it on Paul Groovy‘s facebook – with thanks to TSAC and our course the legendary Nick Lowe.