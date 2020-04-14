New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.. is the first show announced for MIF LIVE, Manchester International Festival’s new free online programme for audiences at home during the lockdown. The exclusive new edit will be streamed at 7.30pm on Friday 17 April, kickstarting the weekly release of archive shows, talks, behind-the-scenes insights and a new series of Festival in My House.

Originally presented as part of MIF17, New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.. saw the legendary Manchester band take over the city’s iconic Old Granada Studios, where Joy Division made their 1978 television debut on Tony Wilson’s So It Goes programme, for a very special series of intimate performances created in collaboration with visual artist Liam Gillick.

The MIF world premiere saw New Order deconstructing, rethinking and rebuilding a wealth of material from across their career, with Liam Gillick transforming the historic space at Old Granada Studios into an immersive environment, creating a stage set that responded dynamically to the music. The band were joined by a 12-strong synthesiser ensemble from the Royal Northern College of Music, put together especially for the shows, with Mancunian composer Joe Duddellconducting and providing the orchestrations.

Featuring tracks ranging from much-loved 1986 single Bizarre Love Triangle to 2015’s Plastic from New Order’s critically acclaimed Top 5 album Music Complete, the special online presentation is a rare chance to relive those magical five nights.

John McGrath, Artistic Director & CEO, Manchester International Festival says: “New Order are Manchester legends with a truly global influence and we’re thrilled to be returning to this fantastic show to kick off MIF LIVE. Over the coming weeks we’ll be giving people a peek into our archives, revisiting some of our much-loved Festival shows along with opportunities to hear some of the artists talking about their work, plus exciting new work from Manchester artists. We’re grateful for the support of our artists, partners, co-commissioners and rights holders who have enabled MIF LIVE to happen as we find different ways to share and connect during these difficult times.”

Each week the schedule will be announced on the MIF website, Facebook and Twitter.

MIF LIVE shows will be streamed via the Manchester International Festival Youtube channel. For more information and direct links visit mif.co.uk.