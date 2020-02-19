Neighbourhood Weekender

23-24 May 2019

The North West’s biggest indie festival just got bigger – Gang Of Youths, The Snuts, Zuzu, Cast, Nasty Cherry, Lauran Hibberd, The Hara, Cassia, Dylan John Thomas, Lona, Talk Show and Warrington’s own The K’s have been confirmed to join headliners Ian Brown and Catfish And The Bottlemen at Neighbourhood Weekender on 23rd and 24th May 2020.

The biggest indie festival in the North West, Neighbourhood Weekender, kicks off the festival season by bringing together an incredible bank holiday weekend of live music across three stages, from the biggest acts to the best breaking new bands, alongside a hub of local concessions, and a unique community feel.

Celebrated live artists Cast and Gang Of Youths join the likes of The Wombats, Sam Fender Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Shed Seven, Miles Kane, The Coral and Tom Walker who will take to stage alongside a host of indie heavyweights, including Sundara Karma, Fontaines D.C. Reverend and the Makers and Pale Waves.

Following their exceptional performances at this year’s Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester; Dylan John Thomas, Lauran Hibberd and Talk Show are also heading to Warrington alongside Charli XCX proteges Nasty Cherry, Liverpool’s Zuzu and London’s Lona.

Returning to Neighbourhood is the infamous Cornershop providing some of the best tunes across the weekend from local DJs and The NBHD Inn with Karaoke, pub quiz and more. Watch out for some new characters and surprises across the weekend too.

VIP packages are also available which include dedicated entrances and food traders, a VIP Bar, chill out area, posh toilets and a viewing platform to the main stage (subject to capacity).

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are onsale now via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Coach packages are also available at Big Green Coaches via: http://www.biggreencoach.co.uk.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WEEKENDER

VICTORIA PARK, WARRINGTON, WA4

SAT 23 MAY 2019

SUN 24 MAY 2019

Ticket prices

Day £57.50 + BF

VIP Day £115.00 + BF

Weekend £110.00 + BF

VIP Weekend £210.00 + BF

Saturday 23rd May 2020

IAN BROWN

SAM FENDER

SHED SEVEN

PALE WAVES

THE CORAL

THE MAGIC GANG

THE SHERLOCKS

The K’S

FONTAINES D.C

REVEREND & THE MAKERS

GANG OF YOUTHS

THE MURDER CAPITAL

THE BIG MOON

THE SNUTS

LOVE FAME TRAGEDY

THE LATHUMS

ZUZU

THE ORIELLES

THE MYSTERINES

THE REYTONS

AIRWAYS

LAURAN HIBBERD

THE GOA EXPRESS

BONIFACE

NOISY

THE HARA

Sunday 24th May 2020

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN

THE WOMBATS

MILES KANE

TOM WALKER

THE LIGHTNING SEEDS

THE PIGEON DETECTIVES

FICKLE FRIENDS

BLOXX

PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT

SUNDARA KARMA

SEA GIRLS

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

INHALER

SPORTS TEAM

CAST

RED RUM CLUB

NASTY CHERRY

CASSIA

WORKING MENS CLUB

PHOEBE GREEN

DYLAN JOHN THOMAS

ALFIE TEMPLEMAN

LONA

TALK SHOW

GEORGE COSBY

