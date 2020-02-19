Neighbourhood Weekender
23-24 May 2019
The North West’s biggest indie festival just got bigger – Gang Of Youths, The Snuts, Zuzu, Cast, Nasty Cherry, Lauran Hibberd, The Hara, Cassia, Dylan John Thomas, Lona, Talk Show and Warrington’s own The K’s have been confirmed to join headliners Ian Brown and Catfish And The Bottlemen at Neighbourhood Weekender on 23rd and 24th May 2020.
The biggest indie festival in the North West, Neighbourhood Weekender, kicks off the festival season by bringing together an incredible bank holiday weekend of live music across three stages, from the biggest acts to the best breaking new bands, alongside a hub of local concessions, and a unique community feel.
Celebrated live artists Cast and Gang Of Youths join the likes of The Wombats, Sam Fender Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Shed Seven, Miles Kane, The Coral and Tom Walker who will take to stage alongside a host of indie heavyweights, including Sundara Karma, Fontaines D.C. Reverend and the Makers and Pale Waves.
Following their exceptional performances at this year’s Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester; Dylan John Thomas, Lauran Hibberd and Talk Show are also heading to Warrington alongside Charli XCX proteges Nasty Cherry, Liverpool’s Zuzu and London’s Lona.
Returning to Neighbourhood is the infamous Cornershop providing some of the best tunes across the weekend from local DJs and The NBHD Inn with Karaoke, pub quiz and more. Watch out for some new characters and surprises across the weekend too.
VIP packages are also available which include dedicated entrances and food traders, a VIP Bar, chill out area, posh toilets and a viewing platform to the main stage (subject to capacity).
Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are onsale now via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Coach packages are also available at Big Green Coaches via: http://www.biggreencoach.co.uk.
NEIGHBOURHOOD WEEKENDER
VICTORIA PARK, WARRINGTON, WA4
SAT 23 MAY 2019
SUN 24 MAY 2019
Ticket prices
Day £57.50 + BF
VIP Day £115.00 + BF
Weekend £110.00 + BF
VIP Weekend £210.00 + BF
Saturday 23rd May 2020
IAN BROWN
SAM FENDER
SHED SEVEN
PALE WAVES
THE CORAL
THE MAGIC GANG
THE SHERLOCKS
The K’S
FONTAINES D.C
REVEREND & THE MAKERS
GANG OF YOUTHS
THE MURDER CAPITAL
THE BIG MOON
THE SNUTS
LOVE FAME TRAGEDY
THE LATHUMS
ZUZU
THE ORIELLES
THE MYSTERINES
THE REYTONS
AIRWAYS
LAURAN HIBBERD
THE GOA EXPRESS
BONIFACE
NOISY
THE HARA
Sunday 24th May 2020
CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN
THE WOMBATS
MILES KANE
TOM WALKER
THE LIGHTNING SEEDS
THE PIGEON DETECTIVES
FICKLE FRIENDS
BLOXX
PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT
SUNDARA KARMA
SEA GIRLS
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
INHALER
SPORTS TEAM
CAST
RED RUM CLUB
NASTY CHERRY
CASSIA
WORKING MENS CLUB
PHOEBE GREEN
DYLAN JOHN THOMAS
ALFIE TEMPLEMAN
LONA
TALK SHOW
GEORGE COSBY