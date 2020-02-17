Neighbourhood Weekender

Victoria Park, Warrington

May 23rd, 24th 2020

Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender is back for the third year running on May 23rd & 24th and once more the line up is a strong and diverse, eclectic mix, with no doubt more to be added. Warrington is an often forgotten North West town when it comes to music, but this weekend is always a welcome treat for its residents and beyond with plenty of the region’s home-grown talent set to perform over two fantastic days.

The Saturday headliner is a welcome return from Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, who performs solo. Other artists to name a few are Sam Fender, York’s very own Shed Seven, Pale Waves and The Coral who will all be performing on the Main Stage. Reverend & The Makers, Gang of Youths and Louder Than War favourites Irish post-punks Fontaines D.C and The Murder Capital, you will find on the Second Stage. Performing on the Viola Beach Stage will be The Mysterines – who get a mention in our top 25 bands that might change your life this year feature.

Sunday we can expect a strong line-up of Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Wombats, Miles Cane, indie-rock band The Pigeon Detectives, Lightning Seeds – all on the Main Stage. Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot, Tom Walker, Cast, with up and coming bands, Dublin’s Inhaler, Sea Girls, and Sports team will all be performing on the Second Stage with Cassia and many more on the Viola Beach Stage.

Gates open at 12:30pm with the festival finishing at 22:30pm on both days.

Ticket prices

Day £57.50 + BF

VIP Day £115.00 + BF

Weekend £110.00 + BF

VIP Weekend £210.00 + BF

Neighbourhood Weekender is brought to you by SJM Concerts.