We know that many of you are being deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and you’re concerned about many things including your income. We are doing all we can to provide support during this time of crisis.

In order to help support our case to Government for an acceptable level of income support we need your help. If you haven’t done so already, fill out the survey below (or here). We are collecting data to try to get an indication of the scale of the losses that the creator sector is experiencing as a result of COVID-19.

* Those artists who have managers should consult and complete the survey in conjunction with their management.

** This survey is intended to allow us to make the case to Government for credible income support for creators and their teams.

*** Whilst we will not publish any identifiable data without consent, respondents are also welcome to complete the form anonymously simply by leaving the identifiable fields blank.

We are working closely with other organisations across the industry and the Government in order to support all of you as much as we can.

You may wish to check the central resource that has been developed here to support musicians during this time and which contains a lot of information – you can as always also contact us for support or to let us know about your experiences.