An Evening With Peter Hook & The Light

“Joy Division : A Celebration: 40 Years”

Performing The Albums “Unknown Pleasures” & “Closer”

With An Opening Set Of New Order Material

Monday 25th January 2021 O2 Academy, Brixton.

Tuesday 26th January 2021 Foundry, Sheffield.

Thursday 28th January 2021 Barrowlands, Glasgow

Saturday 30th January 2021 O2 Apollo, Manchester.

Ticket holders unable to make new dates should apply for refunds from ticket agents.

Tickets For New Brixton Date – https://bit.ly/LightJDCelebrationBrixton

Tickets For New Glasgow Date – https://bit.ly/TheLightJDCelebrationGlasgow

Regretfully the four Peter Hook & The Light “Joy Division : A Celebration:40 Years” concerts scheduled for May 2020 have been moved to January 2021 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The postponement is made even more disappointing given that the concerts were timed to commemorate four decades of the group’s and Ian Curtis’ continuing influence with fans as well as playing “Unknown Pleasures” and “Closer” in full for the first time in the UK since the Camden Roundhouse in 2017.

Nonetheless Peter Hook & The Light are ready, and waiting, to deliver the concerts next January and also to celebrate The Light’s 10th anniversary, which comes a decade on from Hooky’s odyssey through both his bands’ back catalogues.

“I do not have to tell anyone that these are strange times. But the message is simple…Look after yourselves, look after your loved ones and be kind and helpful to other people. When this is all over and dawn breaks, The Light and I will be ready. Until then thank you all for your support.’ Hooky;)

Fans unable to attend the rearranged concerts can arrange refunds from their particular ticket agents.

These Joy Division album shows have become much less common for The Light as they move through their progression of touring the New Order albums in succession since 2012. Aside from some one-off gigs such as The Roxy in LA and Manchester Academy, this set of concerts is the first major shows to be announced for this set in some years.

In addition to coming some 40 years since Joy Division ended, these gigs also mark 10 years since The Light began at The Factory in Manchester on 18th May 2010. That journey has seen them now perform eleven of both his bands’ albums all round the world including numerous tours of North and South America, Australia, New Zealand and the Far East.

The charities to be supported by the concerts are CALM and Epilepsy Society.

The influence of Joy Division and their music remains strong in popular culture, holding a sincere reverence. The albums are played sequentially in track order, respecting the inspiration and impact of the stunning debut album “Unknown Pleasures” and the immaculately produced second “Closer”.

“Unknown Pleasures” features “Disorder”, “Insight”, “New Dawn Fades”, and “She’s Lost Control” while “Closer”, considered “a start to finish masterpiece” by Pitchfork Media counts “Atrocity Exhibition”, “Heart And Soul” and “Twenty Four Hours” amongst its many highlights.

In addition to the albums, the Brixton and Manchester May 2020 concerts will span the entirety of Joy Division’s rich but short career including early Warsaw material, tracks from the compilation LP “Still” to the final songs “Ceremony” and “In a Lonely Place” written by Joy Division which were to form New Order’s first single.