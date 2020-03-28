Album Review

MFC Chicken – Fast Food & Broken Hearts (Dirty Water Records, FOLC Records)

CD/LP/DL

10/10

Release 27 March 2020 (but seems to have been delayed)

Poultry-obsessed Garage rock’n’rollers release career-best album. It’s finger-lickin’ good says cock of the walk Ged Babey.

Doom and Gloom. Lockdown, Fear, panic and paranoia. It is the ‘un-fuckin’-precedented’ End of Days….2020 is not a good year f’sure.

But this will cheer you up! The greatest chicken-obsessed rock’n’roll album you will ever hear!

It really is a Ten Outa Ten Joy! Even if you don’t necessarily dig Sax-lead Rock’n’Roll in the style of cult 60’s bands like The Fabulous Wailers or The Sonics.

(I wrote this pre-Corona, when the album arrived a month back… ) The day this album arrived I was on a bit of a downer: pissed-off, fed-up, skint… y’know. Not properly depressed, just sick to death of all the shit ‘life’ throws at you…. but after one song from this album I didn’t give a fuck any more and had a great big, dopey, shit-eating grin on my face, like some sort of deranged human Cheshire Cat – on Acid – and was dancing ’round the kitchen like a cockerel at a hen-party. (Really – this is the truth! Although slightly exaggerated obvs…)

This was the song… and ‘piece of shit’ is my most-often-used, under-my-breath phrase it has to be said.

10 years after Spencer Evoy used saxophonic alchemy to resurrect Sonics-style northwest rock & roll on top of a deceased chicken shop on Holloway Road, the Chicken-men are proud to present their 5th long playing piece for peckish patrons. Recorded in Barcelona with the legendary Mike Mariconda, it’s the essence of the chicken sound stripped down to it’s rock & roll bones. Fourteen finely crafted nuggets from the dark depths of Spencer Evoy’s troubled psyche – each song will make you want to laugh, cry, lather yourself up with chicken grease and find the nearest dance floor.

Never has despair sounded so exciting; never has fast food felt so poetic. With all original tracks this album just might be their best yet!

Oh, what a great piece of press-release hyperbole – but every god-damn, mother-fuckin’, lip-smakin’. finger-lickin’, chicken-licken. beau-leggy, rootin’ tootin’, whip-crackin’, hip-shakin’, word is true!

At any given moment in the space/time continuum. when this album is playing: the world is a better place and people have got nothing but smiles on their faces.

<a href="http://mfcchicken.bandcamp.com/album/fast-food-and-broken-hearts">Fast Food and Broken Hearts by MFC Chicken</a>

Opening track Always, Always, Always has the most fantastic couplet ever about waking up after a good-night-out. You know that I know that I had some fun / Cos I can’t remember anything I done

Who Gave What To Who? is nothing but topical -boy and girl get sick after a date….and blame each other.

Fresh Chicken, Straight From The Trash sounds like the majestic Buster Poindexter/David JoHansen at his best as he takes recycling to a new greasy level.

Free Range Man is a cool bit of chicken related wordplay for a footloose Lothario, like the two-timing cheat of I Couldn’t Say No – who needless to say gets his just desserts.

Every single track is an absolute joy – and if you don’t dig it you got no soul. Dismiss it as ‘novelty’ music at your peril. There’s as much love and soul and great musicianship in this as any serious-artist-howling into the void. And it’s got the best cleavage-burstin’, head-slappin’, suspender twangin’, perv-joggin’ saxophone-playing since the tune Benny Hill used for his chase sequences, Yakety Sax.

All words Ged Babey