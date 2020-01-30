Massive Attack have been announced as the latest headliner at this year’s All Points East, and will be joined by Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Sevdaliza, Fatoumata Diawara, TNGHT, GAIKA, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux, Mad Professor – presale details below.

Following on from the previously announced headliners – Tame Impala (Saturday May 23rd) and Kraftwerk (Friday May 29th) – All Points East have revealed the latest headliner joining the bill is iconic Bristolian group Massive Attack, who will close out the opening weekend on Sunday May 24th.



Press release:

“An extraordinary collaboration connecting the dark, intense music and visual work of Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack with the thought-provoking vision of documentary filmmaker Adam Curtis.” – Massive Attack

Joining Massive Attack is German producer and composer Nils Frahm. Nils’ unconventional yet distinctive approach to the piano, played contemplatively and intimately, and on a mesmerising scale through his vast stage shows, has seen him garner support from across the globe. 2018’s stunning album All Melody released via Erased Tapes showcased why he is held in such high regard – and followed this up last year with All Encores, a stripped-back, introspective sibling to the aforementioned LP. Nonetheless, it was another celebrated release, with Loud & Quiet stating, “this is no companion piece, but a thoughtful progression all its own.”

Young Fathers have a close relationship with headliners Massive Attack – having previously toured together and also collaborating on the track ‘Voodoo In My Blood’, off Massive Attack’s 2016 EP, Ritual Spirit. Like the headliners, their music is filled with political and humanitarian messages, most recently showcased on the critically acclaimed album Cocoa Sugar, which was named the Scottish Album of the Year. This will be a worldwide exclusive performance for 2020 – and their first UK date since their epic, sold-out Brixton Academy show back in December 2018.

Another artist who has worked closely with Massive Attack is Neneh Cherry. She was part of Massive Attack’s journey right at the start, featuring on their iconic debut LP, Blue Lines. More recently, Massive Attack’s 3D co-produced (alongside Four Tet) Neneh’s dubbed-out protest song, ‘Kong’, off her 2018 album, Broken Politics. Her debut album, Raw Like Sushi, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, so expect to hear iconic hits like ‘Buffalo Stance’ and ‘Manchild’ amongst more contemporary numbers.

Also featuring is Sevdaliza, an autodidactic singer, songwriter, director and composer from Iran. Her music has been described as a fusion of trip hop, experimental pop, and alternative R&B, while incorporating influences from various other sources. Her debut full-length LP, ISON, perfectly showcased her eclectic sonic palette and was described by Pitchfork as “an album that gets under your skin and lingers in your thought”. Her first single for 2020 ‘Oh My God’ comes out this week, and expect more to drop in the buildup to the festival.

Gaika Tavares, better known simply as GAIKA, is a British artist and writer from South London, signed to Warp Records. Named “Britain’s most vital rapper” by Guardian, GAIKA combines his Jamaican and Grenadian heritage with a sonic blend of grime, dancehall, garage, hip hop and R&B. With harsh and urgent vocal flows roaring, he explores ideas on contemporary black British music and reinterprets the sounds of South London in fearless and futuristic manner.

Skinny Pelembe is quickly become a festival-favourite, partly due to his relentless touring schedule combined with his dazzling musical prowess. It was Future Bubblers, a Gilles Peterson / Brownswood, Arts Council-supported programme for unsigned artists, that provided the platform for his rise. His debut LP Dreaming Is Dead Now came out last year via the aforementioned indie imprint, described by The Line of Best Fit as “purposefully flawed diamonds drawn from the world of soul and psychedelia.”

Hailing from Portsmouth and now based in South-London, Hotel Lux are part of an exciting and thriving post-punk scene bubbling away in London. Like fellow contemporaries Shame, Black MIDI and IDLES, their music encapsulates the gritty, raw and often bleak city surroundings, combining this with clever (and often humorous) wordplay. With their debut EP Barstool Preaching coming later this year, expect to hear a whole bunch of new music during their anticipated performance in Victoria Park.

A disciple of Lee “Scratch” Perry, Mad Professor was at the forefront of dub reggae’s second generation of talent. Simultaneously drawn to electronics and music, he grew up building radios, reverb units, and mixing boards. In his early twenties (1979), he opened a four-track studio from the living room of his South London apartment. Since this, he’s gone on to work alongside some of the most exciting and unpredictable names in music, such as Sade, The Beastie Boys, Depeche Mode and headliners Massive Attack – remixing their second LP No Protection in its entirety.



Pre-sale – eligible American Express® Cardmembers can take advantage of priority booking from 10am Tuesday 28 January until 9.30am Friday 31 January. Visit axs.com/apeamexpresale to book. T&Cs apply.

