Free concert for NHS Staff – Friday 4th December 2020 Tickets will be limited to 2 per person (eligible NHS staff members and one guest) and will be available from 7pm on Friday 10th April 2020 via: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/3600588879C907F5 Those eligible for tickets will be all NHS staff that work within NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners. Any staff that work within the hospital will be eligible to apply for tickets. Eligible NHS staff members are entitled to bring one guest with them but will need two tickets (one for them and one for their guest). Ticket applications must only be made by the NHS member of staff who must bring their valid NHS or Primary Care Trust I.D card (original format, no photocopies) to the show, as ticket checks will be in operation. All tickets will carry the name of the person who made the booking, and this must match the name that is on the NHS or Primary Care Trust I.D card or admission will be refused. The guest of the eligible NHS staff member will need to be present and enter the venue at the same time. If you secure tickets in error as you are not NHS staff, please contact the ticket provider to arrange cancellation of those tickets. If you secure tickets and find that you are unable to attend, please contact the ticket provider to arrange cancellation of these tickets, to enable the tickets to be available to other NHS staff. Fundraising show for NHS Wales charities – Saturday 5th December 2020 Tickets (limited to 4 per person) available from 7pm on Friday 10th April 2020 via: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/3600588879D007FA Both shows details on: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/venueartist/442466/741429 Full Terms and Conditions can be found on the ticketmaster website.