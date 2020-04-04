Manalishi: What’s In Your Head

Self-released

DL | Stream

4th April 2020

Manchester’s Manalishi unveil their new single What’s In Your Head. The follow up to Zipper Mouth is an altogether different beast to its predecessor, but no less alluring for that.

Where Zipper Mouth crashed straight in, What’s In Your Head is a slow burn. The intro, a low and moody riff creeps unassumingly into your consciousness, adding cymbals and a muted growl of a vocal. Then, boom. An almighty clattering thunder – pounding drums, crashing cymbals, rumbling bass and screaming thrashing guitars take over with a primal scream howled over the top. Then, as suddenly as it appeared, the crushing noise falls away returning to the muted vocal backed by the subtle rumble of the bass and drums. The track maintains the same rise and fall throughout, eventually building to its climatic peak of frustrated screaming and the clamouring fracas of noise.

Check it out for yourself:

