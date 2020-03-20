Even before the Prime Minister unveiled his COVID-19 action plan, Lush have been busy in the lab working on something musical to promote how long you should be washing your hands for.

You can play the record whilst you wash your hands with Lush’s range of 25 specially made powerful anti virus soaps available from here.

The innovative new Soap Record, scented with Lush’s best selling Snow Fairy candy bubblegum fragrance and with a moisturising rapeseed oil soap base, was initially inspired for Lush party shops so children could listen and then break it up to wash their hands with while singing to the birthday boy or girl.

Made in a similar way to a regular vinyl record, the music is first cut onto a lacquer disk and a metalwork created from that. Then, at the final stage, the soap base is poured onto the metalwork and set to create a soap record that plays!

Mira Manga & Rhodri Marsden perform the song which was also produced by Rhodri.