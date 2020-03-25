The UK’s biggest music and books event, Louder Than Words returns to Manchester on the weekend of Nov 6th to 8th.

Run by Jill Adams and Louder Than War’s John Robb the festivals has seen many big names over the past few years from Ian Rankin, Jordan, Edwin Collins, Andy McClusky, Paul Morley and many other key writers and musicians discuss their passion for music and words.

Tickets are selling fast but we still have the last few discounted Weekend Passes: https://tinyurl.com/ro239a3

First guests to announce include David Gedge, our Friday Festival opener, also launching his autobiography book tour – will be in conversation, QA, stripped down acoustic set for 45 mins plus a meet & greet and book signing: https://tinyurl.com/sj6delp

Also here’s a few of the guests with many, many more to be announced…

Bobby Elliott (Life in Hollies), Graham Fellows (John Shuttleworth), Daryl Easlea (Chic and DJ set), Richard Balls (Shane MacGowan), Zoe Howe (our Louder Luminary), Jacqui WicKs (I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues), Martyn Ware (special launch, details tbc), Dale Vince, Barney Hoskyns, Trevor Eales (Charms & Glitter – a Festivals photo book with accompanying poetry), Young Identity (for our War of the Roses Poetry comp.