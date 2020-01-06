New year, new decade…what have the roaring twenties got to offer us apart from world war three and endless burning fires?
Er, some new music…last year was a bumper year for new bands breaking big (Look at our top 50 albums here) with Fontaines DC (first tipped and written about on LTW and IDLES becoming huge – this year will be the same – never has music been more open and with all styles from Grime to guitars at full throttle expect a fully diverse and thrilling ride if the world lasts long enough…LTW writers including Andy Von Pip, Roxy Gillespie, John Robb, Wayne Carey, Paul Scott Bates and Richard Foster and more pick the cream from the crop…
1. MAG
With a trombone and a rack of effects pedals, MAG is a stunning one-woman performance who breaks all the barriers with a music that is like no other.
2. Def Robot
Former bandmates in Kerosene, Paul Taylor and David Hancox, began recording under the Def Robot name in 2019. With a shared enthusiasm for punk-rock-Americana, mixed with northern English grit and dark film noir, the sound and songs took shape.
3. SONNDR
A pitch-black pollination of noise, post-punk and no-wave.
‘It’s Rotterdam as usual!! Pig Frenzy is a four-headed freak show from the gutters of Rotterdam. It’s dirty, it’s untamed, and it’s overflowing with pure energy.’ Richard Foster
5. Los Blancos
‘It is an album perfect in its sonic (intentional) confusion. The album swings from strummed slacker to Byrds interweaving. From silly jokes to serious statements. Los Blancos are a leading voice in what is an equally thrilling as it is terrifying time in our history.’ Simon Tucker review here
‘They are fucking phenomenal. It’s the bassist Alicia, from Sweet Release of Death’s “other” band but they are equally brilliant – bit of a punky Throwing Muses thing going on.’ Richard Foster
7. Stepford Wives
‘You can hear the influences in their like Pixies, The Clash, you get my drift. Niklos knows how to pen an anthem and right now they’re back in the studio planning the follow up. ‘Wayne Carey
8.Octopus
Young Manchester band with full post Cabbage eccentric pop and witty vignettes laced with a wonk groove.
9. Seatbelts
With the dislocated groove of Pavement and a whiff of David Byrne the Seatlbelts show much promise with songs that have something to say.
10. WITCH FEVER
Thrilling collision between visceral Riot Grrrrl and early Birthday Party – 2020 will be the year for this fierce manchester band
11. Sorry
Grunge is back!
Powerful snarling indie rock with the same sens of controlled dynamics of the Breeders from this Merseyside band
As magic as the magic Band as they wrestle with the dislocated boogie of Captian Beefheart’s most thrilling moments and update to a new decade…
14. The Sweet Release Of Death
Dutch band who compress Sonic Youth into wild rushes of captivating sound
15. GHUM
‘GHUM hail from Spain, Brazil and London, and they bring together a mesmerizing, diverse mix of grunge and post-punk.’
16. Sound Effects Of Death And Horror
Ambient, electronic, experimental music and soundscapes played by a man with a sieve on his face. Influenced by classics like The Radiophonic Workshop, Tangerine Dream, Kraftwerk and Jon Carpenter.
17. Body Type
Australian a band with clever and insightful powerful guitar indie
18. Football FC
SPUNK BAND FROM BRISTOL
19. Deja Vega
It’s finally their year – NW band with a fantastic tripped out melange of guitars and ideas – the future is finally theirs…
20. Otha
From Oslo trance-inducing club music for introverts, a pulsing, hands-in-the-air big-room anthem with a bedroom-pop heart.
Musically Primitive Fast Food Enthusiasts.
22. Hector Gannet
Hector Gannet is both a solo project and a band, led by Aaron Duff. Writing and performing original material. Alt ‘Harcar’ rock with folk influences.
23. Culture Vultures
There’s a whole wave of music about to break out of Wales that doesn’t have a sound just a hunger. Culture Vultures are Welsh hip hop that combines a twisted R ‘n’ B and even, at times, Nine Inch Nails
24. Xqui
No one knows how to say their name and they make their music by feeding field recordings and found sounds through mobile phone apps.
25. Veiila
From the ever giving St Petersburg scene, this is a ‘Music for introverts… an electronic duo with ideas…’