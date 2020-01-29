“Westminster Council has made the 100 Club the first ever Grassroots Music Venue to be awarded Localism Relief. This award means that the venue will now be given 100% Business Rates relief for the entire time it remains at its current location at 100 Oxford Street, its home since 1942. This forward thinking move by the local authority means that after a decade of financial turmoil and struggle the venue can, at last, move forward and continue its work, secure in the knowledge that there is now a much greater chance of sustainability.”