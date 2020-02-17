Keith Goldhanger wants to bring to your attention Liverpool Sound City 2020.

Liverpool Sound City

1st-3rd May 2020

Liverpool Sound City returns during the first weekend of May and some of us can’t wait for the annual trip to The Baltic area of the city again. Last year’s weekend at this multi-venue event was probably our favourite ever and early signs are that this year’s event is going to be just as thrilling. Friendly Fires on a Saturday night in Liverpool will be fantastic and will we see The Blinders biggest ever show at this event? Possibly. Pale Waves, Marika Hackman,

(This was going to be one of those ‘ten great acts you need to see at this years event’ preview but we got carried away a bit and are probably sneaking more into this playlist as the weekend gets closer.)

If like us, you’re keen on an early start at events such as this then here’s our idea of a good time. You may have other ideas but if not then stick this on whilst you’re cleaning the car, doing your homework or sitting on that long horrible train journey wondering how to utilise the free WiFi that works OK now everyone else on the train can’t even be bothered to check to see if it works anymore.

Sound City isn’t just about the live music though, as the festival also runs a conference programme alongside it, inviting an esteemed list of labels, promoters, artists and managers to impart their knowledge and discuss trending issues in the music scene.

We’ll have our dancing shoes polished and ready to go – come and find some new favourite bands you and your mates haven’t heard of before, and see one or two bands you know you needed to see again. The line up looks good.

Liverpool Sound City 2020 website and tickets are here.

Here’s that list of acts that caught our eye to begin with. Once we start ploughing into this even deeper we expect to find some new favourite bands ourselves that we haven’t yet crossed paths with.

