Being smart and not panicking. Taking necessary precautions and not being blasé, the world’s biggest concert promoter Live Nation is poised to close down for the near future.

Recognizing national concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Live Nation is instructing its touring shows to prepare to return home.

The announcement affects all Live Nation tours, domestically and internationally. In the mean time here is our solution to the problem…LTW believes that musicians and entertainers are here to lift spirits in dark times so we all have a duty to do something in this period…like what we talk about here.

Earlier Thursday (March 12) the company told employees it is recognizing large gatherings around the world are being canceled and the company will be postponing current touring arena shows through the end of the month. Some select shows will play out over the next few days, but the remainder of the concerts will be postponed.

Live Nation is also instructing its employees to work remotely and not come into the office. The company’s Beverly Hills headquarters will be mostly closed until the end of March.

The company plans to resume concerts in May/June…

Story from Billboard.