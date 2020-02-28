Wonderful Beasts are boycalledcrow and Xqui. Audio wave riding high priest of the sonic spheres boycalledcrow and, experimental artist and remixer Xqui have teamed up to bring you their debut album under the name of Wonderful Beasts.

Twelve tracks of differing textures and sounds combine to make the first journey into the world of this new collaboration. The harmonic work of boycalledcrow meeting the trancelike meanderings of Xqui seeming to fit together like hand and glove.

Tracks were made by boycalledcrow before the music stems were digitally forwarded to Xqui who reconstructed them without listening to the original track. The results are quite simply wonderful, providing hypnotic, dreamy soundscapes that will whisk the listener away to a lighter, comfortable place.

Says boycalledcrow: “My inspiration came in the early hours of mornings when my baby daughter was awake and feeding. Often I found myself unable to sleep so I made music for hours and often forgot about it.”

The mysterious Xqui found the re-assembling process incredibly cathartic. “The stems that boycalledcrow supplied were simple but often gorgeous. I found the different parts like a musical jigsaw that fell into place with every extra piece I inserted.”

The result is The Art of Whisper which is available on very limited cd and digital download via micro net label Wormhole World.

