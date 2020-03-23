Stay home with listening parties organised by Tim Burgess of The Charlatans every night at 10pm starting Monday 23rd March – including albums by The Charlatans, Franz Ferdinand, Sleaford Mods, Ride, Blur, Oasis and more.

Burgess says “Shared listening experiences are as important as ever, maybe even more so. Around ten years ago we started our Twitter listening parties and it’s time to bring them back. Starting Monday at 10pm – and each weekday at that time – we can all listen to an album together…”

Get involved, listen together and share thoughts and memories with the artists via Twitter.

Lined up so far are:

Mon 23rd: Some Friendly – tweets by Tim Burgess

Tues 24th: Franz Ferdinand – with Franz Ferdinand

Weds 25th: Parklife – with Blur’s Dave Rowntree

Thurs 26th: Going Blank Again – with Ride’s Andy Bell and Loz Colbert

Fri 27th: Definitely Maybe – with Bonehead

Next week:

Mon 30th: Key Markets with Sleaford Mods

Tues 31st : Jollification with Ian Broudie

Weds 1st: Steve McQueen with Prefab Sprout’s Wendy Smith

Thurs 2nd: The Wonderful & Frightening World of The Fall with Brix Smith

See you there…