Merseyside rockers We’re All Aliens return with Rosa Lee, the eponymous second single from this year’s debut album, Get A Life.

Coming almost a year after their debut single, North West four-piece We’re All Aliens return with their fittingly optimisitc new single, Get A Life. It all also comes a year after frontman JJ’s cancer diagnosis, something which put the future of the band in uncertainty.

“I was told the cancer was treatable but I might never sing again” explained JJ. Fortunately however, such worries were unfounded, and Rosa Lee is second single to taken from the band’s debut album, which dropped back in February.

Anyone already familiar with the band will find a lot to love about the new single. Embodying the band;s own brand of idiocryncratic rock, ‘Rosa Lee’ is three and a half miutes of riff-heavy, balls to the wall rock and roll that immediately calls to mind bands like Thin Lizzy or Deep Purple without ever risking losing We’re All Aliens own inimitable indentity.

