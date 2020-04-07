Listen To This.

Lauren Moon: It’s Easy To Stay Home

Beautiful country-rock tune from keyboard-player in the Peter Perrett band.

This is just beautiful. The harmonica, that voice… just a perfect relaxed song.

This should be a massive international hit and on every radio station all over the planet

It’s like some long lost gem from the back catalogue of say, Bobby Gentry, Françoise Hardy or the young Marianne Faithful.

It comes from completely out of the blue, with no fanfare and and no PR company push. It’s by Lauren Moon who is the young and stunning looking keyboard player in Peter Perretts band.

Whilst most artists approach us for coverage I had to ask Lauren. ‘Can I do a mini-feature on the song? She agreed. I had a few questions.

I guess that you wrote the song way before the lockdown? What inspired the lyric?

I’d prefer it if people had their own interpretation of what the lyrics are about, to keep them personal.

Is there an album in the pipeline?

Definitely, somewhere in the pipeline, but there will be some more single releases first.

I had other questions which Lauren politely declined to answer. She is giving nothing away.

A proper old-fashioned desire to let the music speak for her, keep her privacy private and retain a bit of mystery.

If there are more songs as fabulous as this one then some kind of stardom beckons.

All words by Ged Babey