Despite everything Bob Geldof says or does he’s still a rock n roller at heart.

I once had a great heated discussion with him where he was very intense aabout the Boomtown Rats being the first punk band in Ireland. They may never have had the heavyweight cred of the Clash but they were also far better than history has painted and Geldof still has his muse as the new single proves.

