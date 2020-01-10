Morrissey has not made it easy to love him for a several years with several uncomfortable interviews and opinions. His recent covers album was hard work but this new single is a thing of wonder.

‘Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?’ is an almost six minutes long glowing piece of classic sixties pop full of bombast and glowering glam beauty and is from his upcoming, ‘I Am Not A Dog On Chain’ album. Ultimately the debate will be about everything else as it usually is with the singer but leaving all that conversation aside just listen to this.