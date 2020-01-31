Listen here:

ORANJ SON – WHOLE HUNGER

https://m.soundcloud.com/oranjson/whole-hunger

Watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHOq2dW1uZo



Oranj Son are a 4-piece band hailing from Ellesmere Port near Liverpool

Their latest offering, Whole Hunger, is a disco infused pop doozy drawing upon influence from the likes of Scott Walker, Pet Shop Boys, The Teardrop Explodes, The Human League & Air.

Whole Hunger draws upon the 1960’s pop sentiment of baring all. That absolute unapologetic and untamed devotion to another person. It is the 2nd single released this year by the Ellesmere Port 4-piece, Oranj Son.

Previous singles have seen airplay from Phil Taggart on his BBC Radio 1. Batch 344 on Fresh on the Net’s ‘Fresh Faves’ list. BBC Introducing. BBC London. BBC6 Tom Robinson’s Introducing Mixtape.

Reviewers of previous singles have said:

“absolute pop perfection” – Phil Taggart (BBC Radio 1)

“Oranj Son give us a reverb-filled electropop banger of a track. You get completely lost in the atmospheric bliss of ecstasy and spiralling melodies”

Fresh On The Net

“a tripped out take on wonky psychedelic, gritty northern Fall style grooves and laced with great melodies” – John Robb (Louder Than War)

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oranjson/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oranjson?lang=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OranjSon/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ZqIKqwmfBVvVWQ9TXWVy8?si=239Thq5DSc-SKptkkoQA3g