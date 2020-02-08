The enigmatic Jarboe was an integral part of Swans for years, Since her tenure with band she has been involved in many different projects, collaborating with Neurosis, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, Jesu, and many more over the years.

she is about to release her 33rd album, Illusory —on April 16 via Consouling Sounds. ‘Illusory’ is a Buddhist way regarding the illusion of the self / illusion of perception of reality,” notes Jarboexplaining the overarching themes of the record. The title track is brittle and beautiful, little more than piano, mellotron and her gorgeous voice. You can listen to that belo