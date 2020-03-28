Welsh label Libertino Records have announced details of two new single releases plus information on their brand new Lightbulb sessions.

First up for the label is the debut single by Cardiff’s Clwb Fuzz. The post-punk outfit are a mix between late 70’s New York (all new wave shimmy and funky basslines) and The KVB’s dense wall of sound.

Emily Kocan, the bands bassist and co vocalist, explains the inspiration for the song: “Instrumentally I recall listening to a lot of The Breeders, their album “Pod” specifically I had on repeat a lot. I’ve always been a big fan of Kim Deal and her dominant bass-lines and feminine vocals with elegant yet menacing hints of filth, I really like that”

‘No Heaven’ was produced by Tom Rees (Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard) and will be released 03.04.

Following on from the success of last year’s single Paid Gofyn Pam, which was crowned BBC Radio Cymru’s alternative track of the year on Rhys Mwyn’s festive alternative chart, SYBS have announced details of their next single Cwyr. Explaining the inspiration behind the song Osian (vocalist, songwriter) states:

“The song is broadly about procrastination and the role escapism/ignorance plays in society; how capitalism often portrays consumerism as an antidote to peoples problems rather than providing actual solutions to the issues it causes, and how it’s almost an innate human reaction to burry our heads in the sand when faced with large tasks and hurdles.

Although the lyrics where originally inspired by my own experiences with mental health I wanted to leave some up for interpretation. I really like adding elements of surrealism and psychedelia to obscure otherwise personal lyrics, I feel like it lets the listener interpret the song in their own way and relate it to their own experiences, although the song conveys a general feeling I like that people can add their own narrative to it and make it their own.”

Cwyr will be released 03.04.

Libertino have also announced details of their ‘Lightbulb Session’ where they present videos of a broad range of artists from across Wales performing within their homes. Speaking about the sessions Libertino head Gruffydd Owen says:

“It looks like it will be a long few weeks and the situation will roll on for a while, therefore it’s important to not just think of peoples physical health but their mental health. It will be a lonely and difficult time for a lot of people and I think as musicians we have a gift to actually help and bring some joy and bring the community together. That’s the idea behind the Lightbulb sessions. Over the next few weeks we will be bringing Lightbulb Session videos recorded at home from diverse artists across Wales and beyond”

First up is Los Blancos. You can watch all the videos as they are uploaded via the website/app Amam.

https://www.amam.cymru/libertinorecords

