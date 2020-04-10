It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2 on 29 October. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x

This is an event to thank all NHS staff who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe.

Tickets are limited to 2 per person (the eligible NHS staff member and one guest) and will be available from 9am on Wednesday 15 April 2020.

Only NHS staff and NHS contract staff who work in NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom will be eligible to apply for tickets.

Ticket holders must bring their valid NHS ID or Primary Care Trust ID card (original format, no photocopies) to the event, or details of employment if NHS contract staff. Your NHS ID must match the name on your ticket or admission will be refused. If you are allocated more than one ticket, your guest must be with you at the time of entry.

If you secure tickets and you no longer able to attend or you secure tickets in error as you are not NHS staff, please contact the ticket provider immediately to arrange for cancellation of these tickets to enable other NHS staff the opportunity to be allocated tickets.