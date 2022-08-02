Share This Tweet





Laibach have a history of fascinating projects from playing a cover of the Sound Of Music soundtrack in North Korea as a subversive piece of musical theatre to a series of playful but confrontational albums that play with pop or noise or even national anthems. Their latest upcoming album is based on Iran which comes with a whole new set of cultural collisions and beautiful music.

“I KNOW NEITHER CRUELTY NOR MERCY, I MERELY FOLLOW MY PLAN.” Hassan-i Sabbāh

a/political presents Alamut by Laibach, an original symphonic work by the engineers of human souls – the retro-avant-garde group Laibach, composed in collaboration with Iranian composers and performers. Before its forthcoming presentation in Tehran, for which the diplomatic negotiations are underway, Alamut’s preview will be showcased at the 70th Festival Ljubljana on 5th and 6th September 2022.

Alamut is an original symphonic work by Laibach based on a famous story from eleventh-century Persia, as told by the Slovene writer Vladimir Bartol in his novel of the same title published in 1938. The central character is Hassan-i Sabbāh, the charismatic religious and political leader of the Nizari Ismailis and the founder of a mysterious military formation known as the Assassins, whose name is still feared and respected today. Hassan-i Sabbāh is a self-proclaimed prophet who leads a holy war against the Seljuk Empire from his eyrie – the castle of Alamut. Alamut looked at mechanisms of propaganda at the time when Bartol, a Slovenian author, witnessed the rise of Fascism in Trieste, Italy, where he lived.

In Laibach’s Alamut, the ideas of radical nihilism interweave with the classical Persian poetry of Omar Khayyam, the sensual verses of Mahsati Ganjavi blend with minimalist orchestral colours derived from Iranian tradition. Hassan-i Sabbāh’s propaganda mechanism are echoed in the industrial principle of the workings of the orchestra and Laibach’s unique sound.

The music was composed by Luka Jamnik, Idin Samimi Mofakham, and Nima A. Rowshan. For the Festival Ljubljana iteration, The RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by the Iranian conductor Navid Gohari. Also appearing are the Human-Voice Ensemble vocal group from Tehran, Gallina Women’s choir, and Disharmonic Cohort – AccordiOna women’s accordion orchestra reinforced with additional accordion players.

1. The new project is with an orchestra in Iran – why Iran? Is this a musical or cultural or political idea or a combination of all 3.

Laibach: Alamut is our newest symphonic work, based on a famous story from eleventh-century Persia, as told by the Slovene writer Vladimir Bartol in his novel of the same title published in 1938. The central character is Hassan-i Sabbāh, the charismatic religious and political leader of the Nizari Ismailis and the founder of a mysterious military formation known as the Assassins, whose name is still feared and respected today. Hassan-i Sabbāh is a self-proclaimed prophet who leads a holy war against the Seljuk Empire from his eyrie – the castle of Alamut. Alamut looked at mechanisms of propaganda at the time when Bartol, witnessed the rise of Fascism in Trieste, Italy, near the Slovenian border, where he partly lived. It is our wish to perform this project, which was also created in collaboration with Iranian composers, with the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in Iran itself. Why is that? Firstly, because the story originates in Persia; secondly, because Iran is an ancient civilisation where music, poetry, politics and philosophy have always been of great importance; and thirdly, because we believe that cultural and political differences in these complex times must be overcome through a profoundly open cooperation, against all odds. Even if, for example, we were to make an opera about Boris Johnson or Donald Trump, we would want to present this project in the UK or in America in every way and without any prejudice.

2. You mentioned 100 accordion players – how does that work! Is this playing Iranian melodies or a fusion?

For the concert in Tehran we will include a larger number of wind players of their traditional instrument ‘karnay’, but for the premiere of this symphony in Ljubljana we will instead add 60 accordion musicians – the accordion is the most popular instrument in Slovenia – who will – we hope – create the appropriate noise in one of the movements of this symphony. They will not perform a special Iranian melody or fusion, but a universal cacophonous noise that is addequatly meant to represent the sound of war.

3. What did Iran make of Laibach working there?

We don’t know what it will look like when the concert actually takes place in Tehran, but we have been to Iran three times for negotiations on this project and all we can say is that there is mutual interest in making it happen. There are, of course, also many obstacles that will have to be overcome.And we shall overcome them.

4. Is this part of a series after North Korea – working with so called termed by America evil access countries!

Oh yes, we do have America on our list as well!

5. What are the practicalities of working in Iran

To be honest, it’s probably more difficult for us at the moment to do a serious concert in the UK or a tour in the United States than to do a symphonic show in Tehran. Time will tell if we may be wrong.