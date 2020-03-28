

Karl D’Silva: Disappear (Self-Released)

DL

Released 20th March 2020

Last Friday Bandcamp announced they would give artists 100% of their sales for 24 hours. A whole swathe of new music was released and one stand out EP was Karl D’Silva’s Disappear. Rhys Delany reviews.

Karl D’Silva is a true talent. Over the last few decades, D’Silva has performed with countless key names in experimental music from Damo Suzuki to Thurston Moore to Rhys Chatham. He has also been part of various groups, where he mainly applies his key skill of the saxophone. Trumpets of Death, OZO and Drunk In Hell are the three groups D’Silva has been most aligned to, but to name all of the bands/artists he’s worked with would be a Herculean task.

Karl D’Silva keeps his music DIY. I’m not sure this by design or desire, either way, the quality never falters. This ethic has led to D’Silva becoming a member of Salford’s Islington Mill, where parts of this album were written. The main bulk of the album was produced in Sheffield by Eccentronic Research Councillor/International Teacher of Pop/Moonlander, Dean Horner.

D’Silva claims to have been sitting on these songs for a while with an unconfirmed release date. On Friday the 20th March, Bandcamp gave it’s artists 100% of sales for 24 hours, to help those struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. D’Silva being a fully self-sufficient musician decided that should be the ‘official’ release for his EP.

The opener, Devotion, shows a clear stray from his work with OZO or Drunk In Hell, opting for a post-punk anthem. Similarly, Mass-Communication has an industrial noise starter, complemented by an arpeggiated synth-line and goes full Cabaret Voltaire.

Elsewhere on the album, tracks Disappear and Eternity show a more tentative side to D’Silva’s songwriting and really showcase his often understated vocal ability, which sounds akin to the more wistful side of Bowie. Much of D’Silva’s previous oeuvre has been on the heavier, more experimental side of music and so this EP is a testament to an artist with so much knowledge and influence. It is clear that this EP is only a small taste of what D’Silva has to offer.

Disappear was released on the 20th March and can be purchased here.

Photo by Al Wilson, taken at The White Hotel in Salford.

Karl D’Silva can be found on Twitter and Bandcamp.

