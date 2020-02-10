John Howard – It’s Not All Over Yet

Released 10th February 2020

Brand new single by singer-songwriter John Howard, a cover of the Daniel McGeever song. Ian Canty reviews…

John Howard aims to follow up his tremendous work in 2019 with this new single, a cover of fellow artist Daniel McGeever’s song It’s Not All Over Yet (you can learn a bit more about Dan via his Facebook site here). It has a lovely, deeply humane lyric, which John interprets wonderfully as you would expect. The song was written by Daniel whilst his father was ill and the song clearly resonated with John, with him having to confront a similar situation with his own dad. Like the recent special edition reissue of LP Across The Door Sill/Four Piano Pieces (read here for more info), this is just John and a lovely sounding old Joanna, but really nothing more is needed. This a hugely sensitively played and performed reading that just adds gravitas in its very simplicity.

It’s Not All Over Yet offers the listener a welcome break from the increasingly lop-sided world into a better place for the seven minutes and thirty four seconds of its duration. There’s a feeling of optimism here as well as a realism in the ravages and inevitability of life and mortality. Yes, this is an epic, but with none of the inaccessibility that might suggest, a very hopeful message in the hardest of times. Dare we wish that this means that the follow up to Cut The Wire is not far away? If that is the case and this trailer is any indication of the possible contents, then we are all in for a treat. Simply beautiful.

