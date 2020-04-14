No trip to New York was ever complete without a visit to Trash and Vaudeville cloths store.

The punk and rock n roll clothes shop was a riot of pink, black, leather, studs and exotic rock n roll fashion that came complete with a wiry Iggy Pop bundle of energy behind the counter. That was Jimmy Webb who had bossed the store since 1975.

It didn’t matter if you had not been for 5 years he would still know your face. It didn’t matter if you didn’t buy anything despite some of the great filling the place in a riot of its own, he didn’t seem to care and was just happy to be a magnet for the flash side of R ‘ n’ R.

Jimmy had been the manager and buyer for the iconic Trash & Vaudeville store on St. Marks Street before opening up his own punk rock store I NEED MORE recently. Over the decades he was a fixture and fitting of New York rock n roll.

The sad news was confirmed by Webb’s close friend Sebastian Bach who tweeted, “Jimmy Webb was a great friend of mine. I bought every pair of Cuban heeled boots that I wore from 1987 – 2011 at Trash & Vaudeville from Jimmy. Rest in peace brother we will miss you. You came from the time of true rock and roll.”

The stores was key to the original 1976/787 New York punk explosion and the place where bands like the Ramones bought their clobber or where the Clash would stop over in town and it remained key to the pulse beat of the city’s high decibel.

At Louder Than War we are sad to see the departure of another lover of the freak show and another dandy of the underworld but we also celebrate a well life well lived and a magnificent explosion of dayglo that is now shooting across the sky.

Farewell brother in arms