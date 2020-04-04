We are sorry to report of the death of the great Trakmarx writer Simon Morgan aka Jean Encoule who passed away after an accident whilst cycling yesterday.

Simon was a punk rock scholar and a fan and was also wonderfully articulate and could explain any nuance of punk rock to you whether musical or theoretical in away that would have you fascinated. His writing was alive and he wrote because he had to explain just how important this stuff was to him – the best kind of writing.

His writing not only illuminated his own website, Trakmarx, but also a flurry of articles here on LTW as well (read this great article on punk legends, Crime).

He will be greatly missed.

Thanks for the spirit and the words brother.