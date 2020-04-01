Wales’ HMS Morris have today released a brand new single ‘Poetry’ via the Cardiff label Bubblewrap Collective.

According to the band Poetry represents “the sliding scale of madness that results from unreciprocated obsessive love.” Beginning with some light-hearted hypothetical quasi-stalking, singer Heledd Watkins then moves through self-criticism, recrimination, and finally a full-on banshee-wail of desperation. Structurally the music is indebted to Ravel’s Bolero, a repeating ostinato rising steadily from very quiet to very loud – although in Poetry, HMS cover twice the volume in half the time, in acknowledgement of the limited attention span of the snapchat generation.

HMS Morris have been creating some of the most interesting art-rock and electro-pop music in the UK for a number of years now and with Poetry and their previous single Babanod the band are showing no signs of slowing down or treading water. The band were due to play a series of gigs this summer so keep an eye out on their website for rescheduled dates.

~

HMS Morris can be found on their Facebook, Soundcloud and they tweet as @HMSMorris

Bubblewrap Collective can be found via their website Facebook and Twitter where they tweet as @BubblewrapWales

All words by Simon Tucker. More writing by Simon on Louder Than War can be found at his author’s archive. You can also find Simon on twitter as @simontucker1979