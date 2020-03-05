Hallelujah! “Wanna Dance” (Maple Death Records)

“Wanna Dance” ask Hallelujah.

You may well want to, though to be fair these Italian noise punks aren’t going to make it easy for you, unless bug eyed spasmodic jerking is your way of shuffling around a hardwood floor.

“Wanna Dance” evidences a sonic reinvention, guitars were switched for a battered Korg synth, whilst utilising an ever so slightly out of sync Akai 2-track reel-to-reel, and a selection of retired drum machines; the resulting onslaught is a punishing headfuck of styles; post punk noise, metallic industrial patterns, disconnected and treated voices that together is a joy to behold.

Opener ‘Pink Socks’ has a dirty Stooges grinding refrain, scorched vocals stomping over a maelstrom of noise that disguises itself as a rhythm section, though all that pales compared to the 81 seconds of mayhem entitled ‘Champagne’ – this is like peering into a blast furnace, this sucker-punch of mangled squall taking your legs from under you.

‘Your Duck’ distorts the title vocal to sound like Metal Mickey debuting with ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’, in the background people are blending Krautrock beats with cyber noise, and what the hell is a ‘Minipony’ – aurally it’s a car crash of early D.A.F and SPK’s ‘Mekano’… a blistering hammer crack to the back of your head; the masochist in me immediately lifting the needle to go again.

Title track ‘Wanna Dance’ – have you ever imagined if the Silicon Teens had ingested some fucked up cocktail of lysergic acid diethylamide and psilocybin ahead of laying down ‘Music For Parties’? Should that particular thought have ever materialised, you now have the answer!

Hallelujah! have crafted a dense, at times suffocating yet chaotically glorious noise, its raw, its abrasive, the primitive proto sci-fi will make you smile; the entire piece, surely a cap doffed to Messer’s Rev & Vega.

