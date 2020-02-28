Greta Thunberg is a generation gap that is like the Sex Pistols times a million. Befuddled oldies are suddenly on the wrong side of history. No-one ever likes that feeling!

The Sex Pistols split pop culture back in our youth. It was year zero in music culture now it’s year zero for the fucking planet.

My generation sometimes likes to still think of itself as being rebellious sexy young assassins like the Pistols but it actually looks like Jeremy Clarkson…and that’s the men and the women!

The youth are revolting! Every generation has been saying the same since the war. It seems that when people get to 27 they stop and stay in one place scared of the future and trapped by the last. The day after 27 is the day that people start complaining about ‘music nowadays’ and look confused by new ideas, new culture, anything new. The last is warm and fuzzy and unchanging and you can edit all the crap bits out of it.

Greta Thunberg is a walking talking generation gap. She is asking the questions that other people are answering. The world is Fucked how are we going to fix it? No future or future?

Instead of trying to make a difference older people attack the messenger and ignore the message.

The message is powerful.

Why not still try for a better world? Our selfish lifestyles are not a god given right and I include myself in this. There are ways of retaining much of what we love without destroying the planet to do it. We don’t have to be pious or miserable but we have to be aware.