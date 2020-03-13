Beautifully defying the virus and hoping for the best Glastonbury has announced a 50/50 gender split bill that sees the festival yet again embrace 21st century thinking.

Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as the headline act on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, joining already announced headliners Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney.

The Other stage sees Pet Shop Boys, Dua Lipa and Fatboy Slim, though their respective days have not been announced.

Other newly announced artists include major pop stars Camila Cabello, Mabel, Burna Boy and Robyn; soul legends the Isley Brothers and Candi Station; and 90s indie-rockers Manic Street Preachers, Primal Scream, Supergrass, Lightning Seeds, and Noel Gallagher with his band High Flying Birds, who will play the Pyramid stage set before headliner Paul McCartney on the Saturday night.

Thom Yorke brings his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes electronic solo work, while Radiohead bandmember Ed O’Brien performs solo as EOB, billings that will spark hopes for a secret Radiohead set (Yorke and Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood performed a secret set together in 2010). Another regular Glastonbury visitor, Jarvis Cocker will appear with his band Jarv Is.