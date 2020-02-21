Forever Cramped – The 40 Year Ultra Adventures of a Committed Gorehound.

Martin St John

Self-Published

Following up his earlier insight into being part of the embryonic Primal Scream in The Psychedelic Confessions of a Primal Screamer, Martin St John (or Joogs as many people familiar with the Glasgow music scene will know him) puts pen to paper again for an impassioned recounting of his tales of becoming a Cramps fanatic.

This is an addictive memoir of a dedicated gorehound. Not a definitive band history, but the tale of unbowing love of The Cramps and their badass impact. Boy, can you tell from this book, oozing with fervour, the excitement palpable as Martin recounts fervent tales of all things Cramps and beyond.

What’s inside a gorehound? Find out here…you can’t help but get drawn into his world, positively exuding charm and passion in his story. A must read for Cramps fans! Relive the wild times following this unique band, and many other associated acts, from Martin’s perspective.

Being a southside (Glasgow) boy, the mention of various locations, venues and pubs is a rollercoaster of a nostalgia trip. You don’t need to be a Weegie to enjoy this though. It is a mind-blowing trip of warped musical discovery, a twisted love story, the young punk’s Cramptastic journey beginning at a dumbfounding gig supporting The Police in The Apollo and leading him down voyages of discovery through the world of sleazy rock’n’roll.

Although three-quarters of the original band are no longer with us, tomes like this help keep memories alive. Stay Sick.

Get the book from Love Music Glasgow, who may still have some signed copies available.